777 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 39.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of QQQ opened at $220.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.85. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $162.89 and a fifty-two week high of $225.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4577 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.