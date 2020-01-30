8,221 Shares in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Purchased by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 11,966 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.2% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 213,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 14,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 253,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.53.

KO traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.66. 10,815,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,764,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $57.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.14.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,819,575. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

