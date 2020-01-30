A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Downgraded to Neutral at Northcoast Research

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AOS. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on A. O. Smith from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.62.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $44.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.33. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.33 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $250,350.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,667,329.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 14,348.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 558,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,316,000 after purchasing an additional 554,147 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

