A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a sell rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.62.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,195,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,382. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.48. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average is $47.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.33 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

In related news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $250,350.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,667,329.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,409,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,159,000 after buying an additional 410,940 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 357,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,017,000 after buying an additional 48,110 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 467,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,283,000 after buying an additional 26,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

