ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 20 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 20 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 22 price target on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Barclays set a CHF 26 price target on ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 23 price target on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group set a CHF 26 price target on ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 22.50 price target on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 22.05.

ABB has a fifty-two week low of CHF 21.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

