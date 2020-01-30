Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Trimmed by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,237 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 319,415 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $27,744,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 99,552 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,647,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,357,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,200,676. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $92.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

