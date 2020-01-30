AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 106.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 2,400.0% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $83.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $91.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.93%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.67%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

