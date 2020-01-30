Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Stock Price Up 15.9%

Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST)’s share price rose 15.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.74, approximately 3,391,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 6,260,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

ACST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $65.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.53.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acasti Pharma Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACST. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Acasti Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Acasti Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in Acasti Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Acasti Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Acasti Pharma by 20.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

