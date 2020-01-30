Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.70

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.70 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 167611 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

ACEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.20.

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accel Entertainment stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACEL)

Accel Entertainment, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

