Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Trading 14.9% Higher

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) shares traded up 14.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.27, 4,747,406 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 4,032,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
ATNM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04).
About Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.
