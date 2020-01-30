Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Trading 14.9% Higher

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) shares traded up 14.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.27, 4,747,406 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 4,032,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

ATNM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04).

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,797,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453,793 shares during the period. Actinium Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.1% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned about 5.34% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

