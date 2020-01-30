Adshares Price Up 23.2% Over Last Week (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, Adshares has traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Mercatox and CoinExchange. Adshares has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $7,876.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.45 or 0.03095258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00195239 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030386 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00122385 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares launched on July 7th, 2017. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,841,387 tokens. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Adshares Token Trading

Adshares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

