Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.8% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.21.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,858,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,395,712. The company has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 3.11. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $52.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average is $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $1,238,400.00. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,656 shares of company stock valued at $15,382,733 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.