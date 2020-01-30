Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $44.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target upped by Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.21.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.78. 70,175,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,395,712. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.60. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 3.11.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $4,695,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,830,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,436,226.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $32,101.53. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at $802,692.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,656 shares of company stock valued at $15,382,733 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 60.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,940,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $230,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981,656 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,986,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $115,579,000 after purchasing an additional 309,242 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $71,709,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,412,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,648,000 after purchasing an additional 247,594 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,388,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $69,231,000 after purchasing an additional 135,066 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

