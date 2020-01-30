Advanced Technology Coin Price Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (ARC)

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, Advanced Technology Coin has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Advanced Technology Coin has a market cap of $48,003.00 and approximately $445.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Advanced Technology Coin alerts:

Polis (POLIS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008773 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 72.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin (CRYPTO:ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,287,747 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main . Advanced Technology Coin’s official website is arcticcoin.org

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Trading

Advanced Technology Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Technology Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Advanced Technology Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Advanced Technology Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Advanced Technology Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.