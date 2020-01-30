Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Trading Up 33.5%

Shares of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) were up 33.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.90, approximately 20,588,547 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 8,694,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $13.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 3.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Advaxis had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a negative net margin of 79.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADXS. Sabby Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advaxis by 3,547.9% during the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,521,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,260 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advaxis by 71.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 95,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Advaxis by 143.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 295,444 shares in the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advaxis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

