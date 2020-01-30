Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,144,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,203% from the previous session’s volume of 87,839 shares.The stock last traded at $0.92 and had previously closed at $0.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aemetis stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) by 81.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 22,803 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Aemetis worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

About Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

