Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 10.70% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $41.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 million.

NASDAQ:AGYS traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $33.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,012. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.54 million, a P/E ratio of -70.85 and a beta of 0.25. Agilysys has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $36.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti upped their target price on Agilysys from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Agilysys from to in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

