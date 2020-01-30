Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 10.70% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $41.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 million. Agilysys updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:AGYS traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $33.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,012. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.54 million, a P/E ratio of -70.85 and a beta of 0.25. Agilysys has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $36.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti upped their target price on Agilysys from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Agilysys from to in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Earnings History for Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit