Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

AGIO has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $79.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.18.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AGIO stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.05. The stock had a trading volume of 432,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,840. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $68.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.93.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.04. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 356.42% and a negative return on equity of 70.07%. The firm had revenue of $26.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.63) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene bought 403,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,499,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,777,824 shares in the company, valued at $55,112,544. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jacqualyn A. Fouse bought 40,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,382. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 451,611 shares of company stock worth $13,999,941. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,585,000 after buying an additional 1,027,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,851,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,983,000 after buying an additional 104,222 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 245,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after buying an additional 45,002 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,256,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after buying an additional 138,850 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.