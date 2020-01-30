Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.0859 on Top Exchanges

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $31.14 million and $9.61 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. One Aion token can currently be bought for $0.0859 or 0.00000911 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Liqui, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.51 or 0.03091269 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010610 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00197363 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030649 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00122331 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Aion

Aion’s genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 362,749,958 tokens. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official website is aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Koinex, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Bancor Network, Bilaxy, DragonEX, Ethfinex, BitForex, RightBTC, Binance, Liqui, Kyber Network and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

