Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stake Lowered by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 64.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,985 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 35.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Shares of APD stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $237.33. 18,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,966. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.84. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.06 and a fifty-two week high of $244.61.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.06.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.