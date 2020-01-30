Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) dropped 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.40, approximately 40,857 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,924,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.
AKRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.
The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $187.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $3.24.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akorn by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,360,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,745 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akorn by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,400,000 after purchasing an additional 509,732 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP acquired a new position in shares of Akorn during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Akorn by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 17,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Akorn by 6,129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 722,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 711,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.
About Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX)
Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.
