Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) dropped 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.40, approximately 40,857 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,924,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

AKRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $187.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $3.24.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Akorn had a negative net margin of 53.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $176.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Akorn, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akorn by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,360,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,745 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akorn by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,400,000 after purchasing an additional 509,732 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP acquired a new position in shares of Akorn during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Akorn by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 17,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Akorn by 6,129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 722,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 711,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

