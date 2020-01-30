Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.00

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $26.75, with a volume of 53606 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.94.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALEC. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Alector in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Alector has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 6.56.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter. Alector had a negative net margin of 378.57% and a negative return on equity of 58.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alector Inc will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sabah Oney sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $103,223.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 595,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,920,268.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 954,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $17,669,932.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,398,842 shares of company stock worth $26,442,435. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. FMR LLC bought a new position in Alector during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,862,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 89.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 20.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 150.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 19,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alector by 97.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 866,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,470,000 after buying an additional 427,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

