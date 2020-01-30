Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.00

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $26.75, with a volume of 53606 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.94.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALEC. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Alector in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Alector has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 6.56.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter. Alector had a negative net margin of 378.57% and a negative return on equity of 58.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alector Inc will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sabah Oney sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $103,223.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 595,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,920,268.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 954,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $17,669,932.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,398,842 shares of company stock worth $26,442,435. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. FMR LLC bought a new position in Alector during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,862,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 89.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 20.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 150.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 19,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alector by 97.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 866,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,470,000 after buying an additional 427,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit