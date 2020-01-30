Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.95% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALEC. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC traded up $2.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,517,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,676. Alector has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.83.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.07). Alector had a negative net margin of 378.57% and a negative return on equity of 58.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Alector will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alector news, insider Robert King sold 14,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $330,083.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 507,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,166,113.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sabah Oney sold 14,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $362,398.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 596,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,932,755.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,398,842 shares of company stock valued at $26,442,435 over the last quarter. 34.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,862,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 909,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,271,000 after purchasing an additional 43,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 866,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,470,000 after purchasing an additional 427,642 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 331,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 178,111 shares in the last quarter. 50.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

