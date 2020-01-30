Alexco Resource Corp (NASDAQ:AXU) Given $2.18 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Alexco Resource Corp (NASDAQ:AXU) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $2.18 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.01) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Alexco Resource an industry rank of 223 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of AXU traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.80. 34,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,305. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89. Alexco Resource has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.81.

Alexco Resource (NASDAQ:AXU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 million.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

