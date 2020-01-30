Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)’s stock price traded down 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $99.98 and last traded at $100.30, 3,942,171 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 111% from the average session volume of 1,867,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.94.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.74. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.38. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 686.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

