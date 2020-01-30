Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)’s stock price traded down 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $99.98 and last traded at $100.30, 3,942,171 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 111% from the average session volume of 1,867,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.94.
ALXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.74. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 686.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.
About Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN)
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.
