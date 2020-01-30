Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Up to $205.47

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $201.20, but opened at $205.47. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $210.23, with a volume of 16,117,889 shares trading hands.
BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.42.
The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $530.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 29.9% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 97,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.
Alibaba Group Company Profile (NYSE:BABA)
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
