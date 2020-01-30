Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 6th

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the energy company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th.

Alliance Resource Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Alliance Resource Partners has a payout ratio of 167.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 227.4%.

ARLP stock opened at $9.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average of $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $20.78.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $453.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.00 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 19.78%. Alliance Resource Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARLP. B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

