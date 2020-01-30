AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) Shares Purchased by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd during the third quarter worth $86,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 12.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 43.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,057 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 12.4% during the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AWF traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.41. 167,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,986. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $12.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%.

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd (NYSE:AWF)

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit