AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) Shares Purchased by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd during the third quarter worth $86,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 12.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 43.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,057 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 12.4% during the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AWF traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.41. 167,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,986. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $12.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%.

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

