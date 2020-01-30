Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALLT. ValuEngine cut Allot Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allot Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.58. 92,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.56. Allot Communications has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average is $8.14.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $27.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.70 million. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

