Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after buying an additional 612,804 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after buying an additional 224,907 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 452,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,172,000 after buying an additional 113,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 273,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $365,720,000 after purchasing an additional 102,603 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,675.00 target price (up from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,527.47.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,458.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,398.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,272.80. The company has a market cap of $1,001.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,503.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The business had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $3,655,221.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total value of $31,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,306,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,687,187 shares of company stock worth $337,436,197. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

