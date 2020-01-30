Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 83.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total value of $31,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $798,418.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,687,187 shares of company stock worth $337,436,197. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,527.47.

GOOG traded down $17.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,440.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,532. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,503.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,001.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,398.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,272.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $13.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

