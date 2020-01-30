Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is World Asset Management Inc’s 7th Largest Position

World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of World Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,483.09.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $2.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,454.25. 1,344,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,717. The company has a market cap of $1,002.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,500.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,398.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,273.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $13.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

