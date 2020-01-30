Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $1,800.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Aegis from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Aegis’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,480.25.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,456.70 on Tuesday. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,500.58. The firm has a market cap of $1,000.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,398.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,273.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.