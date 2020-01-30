Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Rating Reiterated by SunTrust Banks

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at SunTrust Banks in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1,500.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.15% from the company’s previous close. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2024 earnings at $102.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,483.09.

GOOGL stock traded down $2.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,454.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,318,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,500.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,398.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,273.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $13.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

