Altagas (TSE:ALA) Upgraded to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Altagas (TSE:ALA) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$25.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$22.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALA. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Altagas in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Altagas in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on Altagas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.90.

Get Altagas alerts:

Shares of TSE ALA traded up C$0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$21.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,490,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,337. Altagas has a fifty-two week low of C$13.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.52. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.72.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$998.54 million. Analysts forecast that Altagas will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Altagas’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

In related news, Director Allan Leslie Edgeworth bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$19.93 per share, with a total value of C$79,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$735,337.28.

Altagas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Altagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.