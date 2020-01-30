Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.20.

Several brokerages have commented on ALTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Altair Engineering from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Altair Engineering from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Altair Engineering stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,882. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day moving average of $35.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -158.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. Altair Engineering has a one year low of $27.91 and a one year high of $43.28.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.04 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Dagg sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 114,810 shares of company stock worth $3,941,631 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 3,846.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the software’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,751 shares of the software’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,299 shares of the software’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,894 shares of the software’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

