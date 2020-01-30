AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) Stock Price Down 6.3%

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) fell 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.99 and last traded at $9.08, 903,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,107,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

Get AMAG Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $326.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.42.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $84.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.25 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.54% and a negative return on equity of 34.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 30,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $344,570.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 72,466 shares of company stock worth $745,730. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,067 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 68,367 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 727.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 802,607 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 705,600 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 407,811 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 141,311 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the period.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMAG)

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.