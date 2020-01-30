Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns Buy Rating from Guggenheim

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Guggenheim in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2,250.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,193.93.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $12.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,870.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,016,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,336. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,566.76 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,846.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,811.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.48 billion, a PE ratio of 82.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 26.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

