Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Trading 5.1% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) were up 5.1% on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $85.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ambarella traded as high as $62.60 and last traded at $61.04, approximately 812,764 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 607,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.09.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMBA. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen set a $68.00 price target on shares of Ambarella and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.89.

Get Ambarella alerts:

In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 3,420 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $192,580.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 930,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,379,055.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $36,094.71. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,705 shares in the company, valued at $377,558.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,808 shares of company stock worth $724,919 in the last 90 days. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,984,000 after buying an additional 26,230 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ambarella by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,938,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,561,000 after acquiring an additional 394,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ambarella by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,768,000 after acquiring an additional 32,932 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in Ambarella by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 527,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,116,000 after acquiring an additional 262,519 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 50.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,562,000 after acquiring an additional 109,916 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.36. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.51%. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.