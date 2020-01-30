Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Trading 5.1% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) were up 5.1% on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $85.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ambarella traded as high as $62.60 and last traded at $61.04, approximately 812,764 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 607,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.09.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMBA. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen set a $68.00 price target on shares of Ambarella and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.89.
In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 3,420 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $192,580.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 930,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,379,055.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $36,094.71. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,705 shares in the company, valued at $377,558.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,808 shares of company stock worth $724,919 in the last 90 days. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.36. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.51%. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.
About Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
