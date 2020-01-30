American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Position Cut by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its holdings in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 976.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

NYSE AFG traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $108.91. 6,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,788. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. American Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $90.20 and a 12 month high of $111.86.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

In other American Financial Group news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $21,462,000.00. Also, insider Mckeon Brett sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $15,060,000.00. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.