American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AOBC. ValuEngine upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.
American Outdoor Brands stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 38,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,974. The company has a market cap of $523.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.04. American Outdoor Brands has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $13.06.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOBC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 609.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 45,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 44,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.
About American Outdoor Brands
American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.
