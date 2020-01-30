American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AOBC. ValuEngine upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

American Outdoor Brands stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 38,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,974. The company has a market cap of $523.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.04. American Outdoor Brands has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $13.06.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $154.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. American Outdoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOBC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 609.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 45,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 44,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.