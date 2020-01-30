Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7,722.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,855 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,568,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.11.

Amgen stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $226.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,580,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,410. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $133.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

