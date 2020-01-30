Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 5.2% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $226.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,580,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,410. The company has a market capitalization of $133.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.23.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.28%.

In other Amgen news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amgen from to in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.11.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

