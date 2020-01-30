Analysts Anticipate Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to Announce $1.76 EPS

Brokerages expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80. Dollar Tree posted earnings of $1.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $4.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.85%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $127.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.91.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.49 per share, with a total value of $89,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,981.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,496,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,127. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $85.37 and a fifty-two week high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

