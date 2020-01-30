Analysts Anticipate United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) will announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. United Natural Foods reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 4,283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 574,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 561,112 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in United Natural Foods by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in United Natural Foods by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 11,659 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,314,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in United Natural Foods by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.52. The stock had a trading volume of 588,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,396. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $394.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.68.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

