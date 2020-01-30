Analysts Anticipate Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Brokerages predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will announce $1.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands reported sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year sales of $5.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YUM. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.94.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,480,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,267. The company has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.04. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $88.52 and a 1 year high of $119.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Yum! Brands news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,204.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $150,016.23. Following the transaction, the president now owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,607.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

