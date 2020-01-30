Analysts Expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to Post $2.02 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will report earnings per share of $2.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13. Cintas posted earnings of $1.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year earnings of $8.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $8.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.16 to $9.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cintas.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,741,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,486,000 after purchasing an additional 129,625 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cintas by 11.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,337,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,324,000 after purchasing an additional 136,868 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cintas by 1.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 889,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 17,451.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,748,000 after purchasing an additional 417,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cintas by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 392,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock traded up $2.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $283.20. 334,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,227. Cintas has a 1 year low of $185.93 and a 1 year high of $287.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.94. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Cintas declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cintas (CTAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.