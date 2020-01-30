Analysts Expect Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) to Announce ($0.04) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $1.10 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Ekso Bionics an industry rank of 159 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EKSO shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.20 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.
EKSO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.37. 1,953,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64. Ekso Bionics has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.55.
Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 100.36% and a negative return on equity of 376.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ekso Bionics Company Profile
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.
