Analysts Expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) to Post -$0.66 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.66) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.61). Karyopharm Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.96) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($3.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($1.18). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 909.24% and a negative return on equity of 187.25%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KPTI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

NASDAQ:KPTI traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $16.15. 659,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,025. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.16. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $20.09. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.59.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $283,400.00. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 741,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,463 shares of company stock worth $2,182,510. 13.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 181.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,289,000 after buying an additional 2,028,790 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,496,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,397,000 after buying an additional 20,349 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,962,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 536.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

