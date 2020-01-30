Analysts Expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Will Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will report $1.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. Magellan Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $656.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.05 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MMP shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.90. 2,153,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,592. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 14,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 18,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 11,663 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 332.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

